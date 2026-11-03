Air Quality in Kyiv on November 3: Where Is the Cleanest Air in the Capital?

As of the morning of November 3, 2026, air pollution levels in Kyiv are generally moderate, though readings vary depending on the district and the location of the monitoring stations. You can track changes in air quality in real time using SaveEcoBot, LUN Misto AIR, and Aqicn.

Readings on different maps may vary slightly, as these services use their own networks of stations and data processing methods. Therefore, to assess the situation, it is important to consider the overall trends and readings in a specific area.

Air quality can change throughout the day. Before spending an extended period of time outdoors, it’s a good idea to check the current readings.

The SaveEcoBot interactive map shows air quality levels in Kyiv and specific districts of the capital. The system collects data from a network of online monitoring stations, some of which operate in real time.

As of 7:00 a.m. on November 3, 2026, air quality in Kyiv was generally good. However, readings varied across different districts.

The lowest pollution index was recorded in the Dniprovskyi district—46 AQI. The highest reading, corresponding to a moderate level of pollution, was in the Sviatoshynskyi district—61 AQI.

The Aqicn map displays the air quality index in real time and allows users to view readings from individual monitoring stations. The service uses a scale ranging from good to hazardous pollution levels.

The LUN Misto AIR system measures the concentration of fine particulate matter (PM1, PM2.5, and PM10), as well as temperature and humidity. Data from the stations is displayed on an interactive map in AQI format. The higher the AQI value, the higher the pollution level.

If air quality has deteriorated, you should limit your time outdoors and stay indoors if possible. It’s best to keep windows and doors closed and wait to ventilate the room until the situation improves.

It is also recommended to avoid physical activity outdoors. If you have an air purifier, you can use it according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

People with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions, children, and the elderly should be especially cautious and monitor their well-being.

Source: Glavkom

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