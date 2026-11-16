Video: In Kyiv, a young man robbed a store to buy a gift for his girlfriend

In Kyiv, police detained a 21-year-old man who robbed a store in a shopping and entertainment center on Beresteisky Avenue. He faces up to 10 years in prison for the robbery, which was committed under martial law.

Law enforcement was notified of the crime by an employee of a retail outlet in one of the shopping and entertainment centers in the Shevchenkivskyi District. According to the employee, an unknown man asked to see two cell phones with a total value of over 100,000 hryvnias. After receiving the devices to examine them, the man suddenly fled with them.

Police reviewed CCTV footage and determined that a 21-year-old resident of the Kyiv region was involved in the robbery. Law enforcement officers detained the young man in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. During a search of his residence, investigators found and seized both devices.

The suspect explained that he had stolen the smartphones to give one as a gift to his girlfriend and keep the other for himself. undefined

Investigators from the Shevchenkivskyi Police Department, under the procedural supervision of the Shevchenkivskyi District Prosecutor’s Office, notified the detainee that he is suspected of violating Part 4 of Article 186 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—robbery committed under martial law. The penalty under this article provides for up to 10 years of imprisonment. This was reported by the Kyiv Police. In Sofiivska Borshchahivka, a man armed with a weapon robbed a store. In Kyiv, two men robbed a tobacco shop and stole 90,000 hryvnias (photo/video).

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