Blackout measures have been in effect in the Brovary City Territorial Community in the Kyiv region since November 20. The restrictions will be in effect daily from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

This involves the partial or complete shutdown of streetlights, park lighting, advertising structures, establishments, and infrastructure facilities.

If necessary, lighting brightness will be reduced by turning off some streetlights or using lower-wattage bulbs.

These measures will be implemented taking into account the operational and security situation. At the same time, lighting will remain on in hazardous road sections, along evacuation routes, and near protective structures.

Source: Ihor Sapozhko.

In the Kyiv region, blackout measures will be tightened to make it more difficult for Russian troops to detect targets during airstrikes. The new measures are expected to cover businesses, public utilities, and the residential sector. The relevant directive was issued following a meeting of the regional Defense Council.

Ukraine may reconsider its approach to nighttime road lighting due to the threat of Russia using drones with optical navigation. Specifically, this refers to the possible use of the “Susannin” module on “Geran-5” drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles or missiles.

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