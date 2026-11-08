Daniel Salem spoke about his difficult childhood and shared a memory of his father

Ukrainian TV host and military officer Daniel Salem admitted that he had a complicated relationship with his father. According to him, there was almost no affection or support in the family where he grew up in Lebanon.

When he was eight years old, his father told him to earn his own food. Later, they didn’t speak for over five years due to differences in political views.

Salem lost his mother at age 15 and his father about ten years later.

His father’s watch has become the host’s most cherished memento. Salem has been wearing it ever since he lost his own while serving in the military. He also still has his father’s notebook.

The winner of the 12th season of the reality show “The Bachelor,” model Kateryna Lozovytska, secretly married singer Gidayat Seidov (Geed), who is of Azerbaijani descent. The couple organized the ceremony just one month after their engagement.

Well-known influencer and winner of “The Bachelor-12” Kateryna Lozovytska rarely speaks about her personal life.

The star of the 15th season of “The Bachelor,” basketball player Vyacheslav Kravtsov, publicly supported former contestant Anna Mishak after information about her past surfaced online. Blogger Bogdan Bespalov discovered that the 32-year-old woman had previously created adult content.

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