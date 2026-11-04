For *Dune 3*, a 55-metric-ton spaceship was built instead of using computer graphics

For the filming of the third installment of *Dune*, the crew built a massive 55-metric-ton spaceship set.

It was partially buried in black sand, and the scene was filmed under artificial rain.

The set was designed to allow for 360-degree filming—both outside and inside. Every two days, it was lifted by a crane, and the water was pumped out.

The film is based on Frank Herbert’s novel *Dune Messiah*. The story takes place 17 years after the previous installment. The U.S. premiere is scheduled for December 18, 2026.

Source: Variety

The final Ukrainian trailer for the science fiction film *Dune: Part Three*—the continuation of the cinematic adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novels—has been released. The film’s Ukrainian premiere is scheduled for December 17, 2026.

Warner Bros. has unveiled the first full-length trailer for the sci-fi film “Dune: Part Three,” which will conclude director Denis Villeneuve’s trilogy. The film will be released in Ukrainian theaters on December 17.

The streaming platform HBO Max has announced the release of the series “Dune: The Prophecy,” which will serve as a prequel to Denis Villeneuve’s original films.

The second installment of “Dune” grossed over $178 million at the global box office during its opening weekend.

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