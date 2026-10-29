Kateryna Tyshkevych and Valentin Tomusyak Became Parents for the First Time: What They Named Their Son

Ukrainian actors Kateryna Tyshkevych and Valentin Tomusyak have become parents. On October 28, 2026, the couple welcomed their first child, whom they named Daniel.

In their post, Kateryna Tyshkevych and Valentin Tomusyak wrote a touching message to their newborn son:

“Hello, son. October 28, 2026. We thank God for this blessing. Daniel. Our little Danelik. Here you are with us.”

For the actor couple, Daniel’s birth was a special occasion—now they are experiencing the joy of motherhood and fatherhood for the first time.

The stars shared the happy news on Instagram, posting a photo from the maternity ward.

As a reminder, Ukrainian singer and former member of the band “VIA Gra” Anastasia Kozhevnikova became a mother for the first time. She and her husband, businessman Kirill Snitkov, welcomed a daughter whom they named Vivien. The artist has already shared the first photos of the baby girl on her Instagram.

Ukrainian defender Eva Yunga Smirnova gave birth to a child in Kyiv. Her daughter was born a month after her father’s death—on August 28, soldier Daniil Serfer Smirnov was killed on the front lines.

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