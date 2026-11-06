Ukrainian singer Max Barskikh has ended his long-standing collaboration with director Alan Badoev. They met on the show “Star Factory” and, over the course of 18 years, created numerous hits and music videos together.

Badoev called the decision a well-considered one and noted that they had been moving toward it for a long time. Barskikh thanked the director for his support and described their collaboration as a true learning experience.

The singer also announced he would be taking a creative break for at least a year, explaining that he needs rest and time to recharge.

Ukrainian singer Max Barskikh has signed a contract with Sony Music, according to “Segodnya.” Among the label’s artists are Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, and many other stars.

Ukrainian singer Max Barskikh stated that he will not refund Russian citizens for tickets to his canceled concerts.

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