Mariah Carey's choice of shoes sparked rumors about health problems

The appearance of 57-year-old singer Mariah Carey during a visit to São Paulo, Brazil, caused concern among her fans due to her unsteady gait and a video showing her leaning on an assistant. She later changed into flat-soled loafers.

“A video showing Mariah getting out of a car and walking in heels toward the crowd raised suspicions that she has hip problems,” writes Meaww.com, noting that some followers speculated she might need joint replacement surgery.

The situation drew even more attention after the release of another video in which the artist appeared in a miniskirt and flat-soled Gucci loafers—it’s extremely rare to see the star in flat shoes, and although she moved more confidently in them, fans continue to await clarification regarding her health.

Source: Meaww.com.

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