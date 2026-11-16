+6° Kyiv +8° Warsaw +10° Washington
$ 45.4 € 49.96 zł 11.36
$ 45.4 € 49.96 zł 11.36
+6° Kyiv +8° Warsaw +10° Washington
News Culture

Mariah Carey's choice of shoes sparked rumors about health problems

UA NEWS 16 November 2026 17:06
Mariah Carey's choice of shoes sparked rumors about health problems

The appearance of 57-year-old singer Mariah Carey during a visit to São Paulo, Brazil, caused concern among her fans due to her unsteady gait and a video showing her leaning on an assistant. She later changed into flat-soled loafers.

“A video showing Mariah getting out of a car and walking in heels toward the crowd raised suspicions that she has hip problems,” writes Meaww.com, noting that some followers speculated she might need joint replacement surgery. 

Мерая Кері в міні

The situation drew even more attention after the release of another video in which the artist appeared in a miniskirt and flat-soled Gucci loafers—it’s extremely rare to see the star in flat shoes, and although she moved more confidently in them, fans continue to await clarification regarding her health.

Source: Meaww.com.

We previously reported that American singer Mariah Carey set a record for the number of weeks spent at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with her song “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

Singer Mariah Carey spoke about the deaths of her mother and sister, who passed away on the same day.

Read us on
Download our app