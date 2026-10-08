Paramount Pictures to adapt Cyberpunk 2077 — The Verge

Paramount Pictures is developing a live-action film based on CD Projekt Red’s science-fiction franchise Cyberpunk 2077. The Verge reports, citing Deadline. A release date for the film has not yet been announced.

Film producer

According to Deadline, Lorenzo di Bonaventura, known for producing films in the Transformers series, will produce the project.

Franchise development

Cyberpunk 2077 was released in 2020. Despite its troubled launch, the game became a success for CD Projekt Red: the company recently reported that its sales had exceeded 40 million copies.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The franchise already has a Netflix anime adaptation, whose second season will debut later this month. CD Projekt Red is also developing a sequel, which the studio calls Cyberpunk 2. According to the company’s recent report, 184 people are working on the game.

The news about the film came after the completion of the Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery megamerger called Skydance. Paramount is also working on a Call of Duty film scheduled for 2028 and a Street Fighter film, which is set to premiere on October 16.

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