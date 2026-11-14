People's Artist of Ukraine Yevgeny Shak Has Passed Away

Yevhen Shak, an actor at the Ivan Franko National Academic Drama Theater and People's Artist of Ukraine, has died.

The theater announced this on Facebook .

“There are people whose presence makes life brighter—not with loud words or grand gestures, but with their kindness, sincerity, and ability to be there, to support, to make us laugh, and to offer warmth even on the hardest days. This is exactly how we will forever remember our friend and colleague, People’s Artist of Ukraine Yevhen Shak,” his colleagues wrote. “A talented



actor who knew how to be authentic both on stage and in life. Yevhen Mykhailovych had so much warmth, humanity, and love for people that it seemed there would be enough for everyone around him. We are infinitely grateful to fate for the good fortune of having known him, worked alongside him, and shared the stage, joys, and experiences with him,” the theater noted.

As a reminder, in September 2026, People’s Artist of Ukraine Halyna Yablonska passed away after a serious illness. The legendary actress of the Franko Theater was 98 years old; she was in her 99th year of life.

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