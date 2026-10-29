Alfaaz ranks 39th in Spotify’s global chart — Dawn

“Alfaaz,” performed by Pakistani artists Zain Ali, Zohaib Ali and Hamza Malik, ranked 39th in Spotify’s global Top 50 chart. The track was placed below The Weeknd and Jennie’s “One Of The Girls,” Dawn reports.

First place in India and Pakistan

The Urdu-Punjabi song also topped Spotify’s Top 50 charts in India and Pakistan. The global ranking included tracks by Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj, Harry Styles and Michael Jackson, among others.

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Success in the UK chart

“Alfaaz” also ranked second on the UK Official Asian Music Chart, surpassing “Straight Up” by MXRCI and Karan Aujla. Giraffe studio, which is behind the song, called its success unprecedented for a Pakistani track and an example of how far music can travel when it finds its audience.

For Giraffe, co-founded by Zulfiqar J. Khan, known as Xulfi, this is its second chart-topping hit. Last year, “Majboor” by Sheheryar Rehan and Zoha Wasim topped Spotify’s Pakistani chart and ranked second in the Indian ranking.

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