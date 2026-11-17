Andriy Potapenko, 18, the son of rapper Potap and producer Iryna Horova, shared photos on Instagram of his life in the United Kingdom.

The young man attends a prestigious boarding school near London and spends time with friends.

Andriy is enrolled at ACS International School Cobham, where he is following an international curriculum. He is interested in the humanities and plays basketball, for which he receives a scholarship based on his athletic achievements.

In one of the photos, the boy posed with his mom against the backdrop of London’s cityscape. Potap also reacted to his son’s post, leaving a short comment: “Hi!”

Iryna Gorova said that she first saw Nastya Kamenskykh at the “Dynamo” club.

As a reminder, Ukrainian artists Potap and Nastya Kamenskykh have permanently moved to the U.S. and are renting an apartment in Miami for about $5,800 a month (approximately 263,000 hryvnias). The couple signed the lease back in February but didn’t move into the apartment until August 2026.

Well-known Ukrainian TV host Anatoliy Anatolich emotionally criticized Potap and Nastya Kamenskykh. He stated that, in his opinion, the duo’s stance plays into the hands of the Russians.

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