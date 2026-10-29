The death of actress Hayden Panettiere has been ruled an accident

Police in the U.S. state of South Carolina have officially closed the investigation into the death of 36-year-old actress Hayden Panettiere. Her death was ruled an accident.

According to the police, the conclusion regarding the circumstances of the actress’s death is based on the results of the medical examination and the investigation. Law enforcement officials have since officially closed the case.

Sergeant Diana Munoz of the Greenville Police Department reported this to People magazine.

Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko continues to work to preserve the legacy of his 11-year-old daughter, Kaya-Evdokia, following the death of her mother, American actress Hayden Panettiere. The athlete stated that he plans to pay off the late actress’s tax debt at his own expense to protect her assets from penalties.

An autopsy revealed the cause of actress Hayden Panettiere’s death.

The last photos of Hayden Panettiere before her death have been released.

American actress Hayden Panettiere, best known for her roles in the TV series “Heroes” and “Nashville,” as well as for being the former fiancée of Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko, died at the age of 36.

Read us on