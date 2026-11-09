Svitlana Bilonozhko explained how she prepared for the winter power outages

People's Artist of Ukraine Svitlana Bilonozhko described how she has prepared her home in case of prolonged power outages caused by Russian attacks on energy infrastructure. The 69-year-old singer also revealed whether she is considering leaving the country if the situation worsens.

According to Svitlana Bilonozhko, she took care of backup power, lighting, and water supplies in advance. Her home is equipped with an EcoFlow charging station, a generator, various lamps, and flashlights.

“I have an EcoFlow, I have a generator—I have everything. I have various lamps, flashlights—I have everything, so I’m prepared... I have water tanks set up; I have everything. I’m just that kind of woman—you know, the cautious type,” Svitlana Grygorivna boasted.

The artist also said that she’s used to buying groceries in bulk and always having enough food at home. She explained that this habit formed back in her childhood, since her parents also always made sure to stock up.

“For example, when I go to the market, I don’t buy just one or two kilograms—I buy a whole bag or a bucket. I like to have things set aside for later, with a surplus. I have a bag of potatoes, of course! Just in case someone comes to visit, it’s simply impossible to catch me without food. I live alone, but I have one freezer and two refrigerators. I like everything to be in its place, for everything to look nice, and for there to be plenty of everything. Well, I’m just used to it—I probably picked it up from my parents, who lived that way. And I like having everything on hand for later,” Bilonozhko explained.

At the same time, the singer remains optimistic and has no plans to leave Ukraine, even if the situation becomes difficult this winter.

According to the artist, at the start of the full-scale war, she and her loved ones left for Uzhhorod, but soon returned to Kyiv because she couldn’t stay away from her hometown for long.

“No, I didn’t think about it. At the start of the war, we went to Uzhhorod, but we came back very quickly because I can’t live without Kyiv—I just couldn’t leave. And anyway, none of us are planning to leave Ukraine. I truly believe that won’t happen—I have such a strong faith inside me—it just won’t come to that, that we’ll have to leave, that it’s all over, the end—that won’t happen! And we don’t plan to leave,” Svitlana Bilonozhko assured.

She was asked about this on the “TSN Glamour” program.

As a reminder, People’s Artist of Ukraine Vitaliy Bilonozhko died at the age of 71 due to cardiac arrest.

Ukrainian celebrities sparked a scandal over the commemoration of Yan Tabachnik, who is still recognized as a People’s Artist of Ukraine and would have turned 80 on July 31.

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