A new Beatles museum will open in downtown Liverpool

The Beatles Story museum will move from Albert Dock to downtown Liverpool. Apple Corps, the company founded by the band members, announced on October 18 that the new location—spanning more than 9,000 square meters—is scheduled to open in 2028.

The new museum will be housed in the former St. John’s Market building within the St. John’s Shopping Center, across from Liverpool Lime Street Station. The museum is currently located in the Albert Dock area. The new space will cover 100,000 square feet (about 9,300 square meters), which is more than four times larger than the current space.

The museum will come under the management of Apple Corps—a company the band founded in 1968 to manage its creative and business interests. It will take over operations at the museum’s current location in 2027 and move it to the new building in 2028. This will be the first official fan space in Liverpool managed by the company itself, and only the second permanent one after the space at 3 Savile Row in London, which is set to open in late 2027.

Visitors will be able to spend several hours exploring the world created by The Beatles: from the streets of postwar Liverpool and their formative years in Hamburg to the explosion of Beatlemania and international fame. The experience will feature immersive technology, original artifacts, and recreated sets. Fans will be able to “step inside” The Cavern Club, Abbey Road Studios, Shea Stadium, London’s Savile Row, and other iconic locations in the band’s history.

Some of these locations will be created using sets and props from director Sam Mendes’ upcoming film project, “The Beatles: A Four-Film Cinematic Event”—a series of four films that Sony will release in theaters in April 2028. The new museum will open shortly after this premiere.

In addition to the museum, visitors will also see a new attraction at St. John’s Beacon—Liverpool’s second-tallest building. A Yellow Submarine-themed observation deck will be installed there, offering a 360-degree panoramic view of the city. The tower will operate as a separate attraction, but tickets for it and the museum can be purchased together.

Every ticket sold for The Beatles Story will contribute funds to the Apple Corps Liverpool Trust charity. The trust will provide financial support and opportunities to young Liverpool artists and local cultural projects. Details about the trust’s operations will be announced later.

Paul McCartney called it “incredible and touching” that people are still interested in the band’s history. “I love Liverpool. It’s part of me, part of who The Beatles are,” he said. Ringo Starr emphasized that he is particularly pleased to see that proceeds from ticket sales will go toward supporting new Liverpool artists: “In my heart, I’m still a Liverpudlian.”

Apple Corps CEO Tom Green compared the upcoming venue to Graceland and Dollywood and added that it’s only natural for The Beatles to have a global hub for fans in the city where it all began. Steve Rotheram, Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, noted that the project will give millions of fans another reason to visit the band’s “spiritual home.”

Source: The Beatles

As a reminder, a TV series about the early days of The Beatles is currently being filmed in Hamburg.

A museum will open in London at the site of The Beatles’ final concert.

Sam Mendes will direct four films about The Beatles.

Read us on