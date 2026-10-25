In Peterborough, South Australia, 100 students from 14 schools in the Mid North and Southern Flinders Ranges regions performed at the annual concert in the town hall alongside musicians from the Adelaide Youth Orchestra. For some of the schoolchildren, it was their first experience playing in a large ensemble, ABC News reports.

The number of participants doubled

The first such concert took place in 2023 and brought together 50 participants. This year, the number of performers increased to 100. Throughout the year, students rehearsed the pieces at their schools before gathering for a joint performance in Peterborough.

The concert was initiated by music teacher Kate Mawson. She had previously taught students from nine schools in the region to play instruments remotely. According to her, teaching music online was difficult, so she looked for creative ways to communicate, including marking instruments with coloured dots.

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Return to in-person classes

Students at the school in Orroroo this year regained access to in-person instrumental music lessons for the first time in several years. Trumpeter Lucas Wood said it was easier to learn this way than remotely: because of the instrument's volume, the sound was not always transmitted well online. He performed a solo part at the concert.

David Hopgood, head of the Department for Education's instrumental music program, said that at the end of last year it was possible to find two teachers to conduct weekly in-person lessons. The program provides lessons at regional schools in South Australia, while the annual concert gives students an opportunity to play with their peers and see the Adelaide Youth Orchestra at work.

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