In South Korea, 30 servers were included in a list of potential targets for cyberattacks that, according to an assessment by Cyfirma, was compiled by hackers with possible ties to the Lazarus Group ecosystem. Overall, the list covered 216 servers in 10 countries.

Which institutions were among the targets

As Korea Herald reports, the list included servers of government agencies, banks, telecommunications companies, and infrastructure providers. According to Cyfirma, the list was compiled by hackers who communicated in Korean, and its compilation was completed on October 24.

The largest number of potential targets was in the Asia-Pacific region — 148 servers. North America had 49 servers, while the Middle East had 19. The United States and Japan together accounted for 44.4% of all servers on the list.

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Cyfirma’s assessment

Cyfirma said it linked the authors of the list to the Lazarus Group ecosystem with high confidence. It named financial gain and espionage as the hackers’ likely objectives.

At the same time, Cyfirma stressed that a server’s inclusion on the list does not mean it has already been successfully compromised. Administrators were advised to install security patches and restart the relevant programs, noting that updating web applications alone is insufficient to eliminate vulnerabilities.

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