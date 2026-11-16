In the United Kingdom, the government cannot name the cost of repairing or replacing maternity and neonatal units in England that require major upgrades or face a serious risk of imminent failure. Karin Smyth of the Department of Health and Social Care said this in responses to parliamentary questions from Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Helen Morgan, The Guardian reports.

Morgan accused ministers of risking the safety of mothers, babies and medical staff. According to her, the government still has no cost estimate despite warnings about the condition of dozens of maternity units.

Safety concerns

In September 2025, NHS England reported that 43% of maternity and neonatal units did not meet basic safety standards because of poor infrastructure conditions. Over the preceding three years, 14,519 reports were recorded of incidents in which the delivery of clinical services was interrupted or affected by the poor physical condition of premises.

The Care Quality Commission regulator warned in 2024 of serious risks to women and babies due to a lack of space, outdated premises, shortages of operating theatres and, in some cases, life-saving equipment. Power supply problems and faulty nurse call systems, according to NHS England, place additional pressure on staff and may delay procedures, including planned caesarean sections.

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Examples of unsafe conditions

A summer review of the maternity service at Musgrove Park Hospital in Taunton, Somerset, stated that its maternity unit is outdated and unsuitable for delivering 21st-century healthcare. The review also found a leaking roof and temperature problems in wards, while the antenatal unit is supported by metal props because of its unsafe condition.

In September, Musgrove Park management acknowledged that the unit is old, outdated and cramped. Before that, Care Quality Commission inspectors recorded water entering clinical areas and mould on the walls and ceilings of the postnatal ward.

At Stepping Hill Hospital in Stockport, Jules Wilkinson said that during his wife's labour, a light fitting came loose from the ceiling, which he held up for an hour. The fitting nearly hit a midwife. The facility's chief executive, Karen James, believes the hospital needs £400 million to guarantee the safety of patients and staff.

In last month's budget, ministers cut the NHS capital budget by £1 billion over the next four years. At the same time, according to the latest official data, the cost of addressing the NHS's accumulated maintenance needs has risen to £17.3 billion. The Department of Health said it had allocated £271 million since April 2025 to projects addressing critical risks in maternity and neonatal facilities, and had also announced more than £1.5 billion to improve NHS buildings and facilities.

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