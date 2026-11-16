Spain to hold snap election on November 29 — The Guardian

Spain will hold snap parliamentary elections on November 29 — the sixth in the past 11 years. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez called the vote on October 5 after the conservative People’s Party, the far-right Vox and the Catalan party Junts failed to support the government’s emergency measures to address the housing crisis, The Guardian reports.

Housing affordability has become one of the central issues in the campaign. According to the publication, protests took place across the country, and more than 3 million people took part in a general strike last Wednesday over the sharp rise in housing prices. Sánchez’s Socialist Workers’ Party hopes that its measures in response to the housing crisis will help mobilize progressive voters.

Prospect of a right-wing alliance

Polls indicate that the People’s Party may come first but fail to win an absolute majority. In the 350-seat Congress of Deputies, at least 176 seats are needed for a majority. Forecasts suggest that the People’s Party may win about 130 seats, the Socialists around 110, and Vox about 63.

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With such a result, the People’s Party may need Vox’s support to form a government. In the event of a coalition agreement, the far-right party could enter the central government for the first time since Spain’s return to democracy after the death of General Franco. The People’s Party and Vox already govern four Spanish regions together.

Campaign overshadowed by accident

Sánchez’s campaign has also been overshadowed by a high-speed rail accident on October 28, which killed 69 people. Nine months earlier, 46 people died in another accident on the same line. Following the latest disaster, Transport Minister Óscar Puente resigned.

People’s Party leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo accused Sánchez’s administration of failing to guarantee citizens’ safety. Vox, for its part, cited “incompetence, corruption, nepotism and a lack of investment in infrastructure maintenance and modernization.” The party also advocates a so-called national priority in access to subsidized housing, social rentals, grants and benefits.

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