Samsung SDI has signed an agreement to supply 16 GWh of lithium iron phosphate batteries for energy storage systems to Texas-based U.S. company Jupiter Power. As Korea Herald reports, the batteries are intended for Jupiter Power projects in North America.

Deliveries will continue for three years and are set to begin in 2029. The parties did not disclose the contract value, though it is estimated at billions of dollars.

Total volume of agreements

Together with previous agreements between Samsung SDI and Jupiter Power, the total supply volume will amount to around 27 GWh. According to the publication, this volume would be enough to supply electricity to millions of U.S. households during periods of peak demand.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The LFP battery cells will be manufactured at the StarPlus Energy facility in Indiana, a joint venture between Samsung SDI and automaker Stellantis. Several production lines at the plant were converted to produce batteries for energy storage systems, including prismatic LFP cells.

Production in Indiana

Samsung SDI stated that the large order was secured shortly after mass production of LFP batteries began at StarPlus Energy. The company also described itself as the only non-Chinese manufacturer of prismatic batteries for energy storage systems in North America and said it is working with Posco Future M and L&F to establish a materials supply chain that meets U.S. requirements.

The company is expanding its lineup, which had previously consisted mainly of high-nickel batteries, with prismatic LFP cells in metal casings. Samsung SDI also offers the LFP battery-based Samsung Battery Box 2.0 system with technology designed to prevent thermal runaway propagation.

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