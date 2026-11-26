In Albania, participants in the protest movement known as the “Flamingo Revolution” are demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama, the formation of a transitional government, electoral system reform, and new elections. Youth protests that began in May have grown into a broader movement against corruption, Rama’s government, his Socialist Party, and the country’s political system, Deutsche Welle reports.

Protests and clashes

Initially, the demonstrations were directed against a luxury resort project in a coastal nature reserve involving Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. Later, the high cost of living, low wages, and corruption allegations became the main themes of the protests.

For four months, thousands of people took part in mostly peaceful marches almost every evening. However, on October 13, a student protest in Tirana escalated into clashes with police. Since then, law enforcement officers have used tear gas, water cannons, and rubber bullets against demonstrators. There were reports of hundreds of detainees, numerous injured people, as well as damage to public and private property.

Rama rejected calls for his resignation and offered protesters dialogue, which they have so far refused. The prime minister accused “foreign hands” of being behind the protests, while Deutsche Welle notes that there is little evidence of the movement being coordinated by outside forces, although external actors may have tried to exploit the unrest online.

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Inequality and emigration

According to Albania’s Institute of Statistics, half of workers earn less than 60,000 lek per month after taxes, or approximately 620 euros. Eurostat reports that food prices in the country are slightly higher than the EU average, while real estate prices in Tirana have nearly doubled since 2018; rents have risen just as quickly.

A suitcase became a symbol of the protests: in mid-October, students set one on fire and threw it into the courtyard of the Ministry of Education in Tirana. According to the 2023 census, Albania’s population declined by approximately 420,000 people, or nearly 15%, between 2011 and 2023, mainly due to emigration. For some young participants in the movement, the decision to remain in the country became a political stance.

Protesters also criticize the electoral system, under which party leaders determine who enters parliament. The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe described the 2025 parliamentary elections as competitive and professionally organized, but pointed to a polarized atmosphere, reports of intimidation, the use of state resources, and pressure on civil servants.

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