In Poland, 39.3% of participants in an SW Research survey believe that the intensification of the dispute around the Constitutional Tribunal could increase support for President Karol Nawrocki. According to Interia, 31.3% of respondents hold the opposite view.

Another 15.6% of those surveyed said that the escalation of the conflict would not affect the level of support for the head of state, while 13.8% were unable to decide on an answer.

Differences by age

Younger respondents more often expected support for the president to increase. Among survey participants aged 25 to 34, 51% chose this answer.

Meanwhile, among people aged 50 and over, 42% most often predicted a decline in support for Nawrocki due to the intensification of the dispute.

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How the survey was conducted

The study was conducted by the SW Research agency on November 3–4, 2026, among 800 users of the SW Panel online panel aged 18 and over. The sample was formed using a random-quota method and adjusted with analytical weights taking into account socio-demographic characteristics.

The dispute around the Constitutional Tribunal intensified after events on the night of October 30 to 31. Nawrocki interrupted a trip to Senegal and returned to Poland, after which he arrived at the tribunal’s building. The president stated that the constitutional order had been violated and that a constitutional state body had been forcibly seized.

After a meeting of the National Security Council, Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced his readiness to hold a personal meeting with the president. The head of the president’s chancellery, Zbigniew Bogucki, said that details of possible talks were to be announced after Nawrocki returned from a meeting of the heads of state of the Visegrad Group in Slovakia.

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