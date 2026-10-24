King Abdullah II of Jordan said that justice will reach every terrorist involved in the attack on a church in the village of Hamud in the southern province of Karak. According to the latest official data, eight people were killed in Friday's attack and dozens more were injured, Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

Abdullah II held a meeting of the National Security Council, where he heard a report on the attack. He stressed the need to keep citizens informed about the progress of the investigation and to counter rumors and disinformation that could spread fear and discord.

Assessment of security forces' actions

The king ordered a comprehensive assessment of the response to the terrorist attack and the preparation of practical steps to strengthen security readiness and prevent similar attempts in the future. He also called on the government and relevant institutions to review policies for countering extremist ideology in coordination with religious bodies.

According to the king, the security and protection of Jordanian citizens are a “red line.” He instructed security agencies to act decisively against those attempting to undermine the country's unity and to hold accountable everyone who supported or justified the attack.

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Investigation into the attack

Mourning gatherings are being held in the village of Hamud, with people arriving to express condolences to the families of those killed and injured. According to the publication, videos from the scene captured three armed attackers getting out of a vehicle and opening fire on civilians.

Interior Minister Mazen Al-Faraya denied claims that one of the three attackers had been released on bail shortly before the attack. Informed sources said the perpetrators have been identified, and the results of the investigation will be made public after all circumstances of the operation have been examined.

Fears of inciting hostility

Karak has for decades been considered a region of coexistence between Christian and Muslim communities. Analysts in Amman believe that the attack may have been aimed at provoking interfaith discord. Christian religious figure Father Nabil Haddad said that these are two closely united communities that cannot be divided.

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