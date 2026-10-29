In Lahore, Pakistan, Noreen Niazi, the sister of PTI founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, was transferred from Kot Lakhpat prison to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology due to high blood pressure. Dawn reports, citing her lawyer Rana Mudassar Umer.

Examination at the cardiology institute

According to Umer, prison doctors recommended transferring Niazi to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology. She was taken to the medical facility at around 7:30 p.m., and doctors were conducting examinations, the lawyer said, citing hospital sources.

Umer also stated that relatives had not been informed about the deterioration in Noreen Niazi’s health. According to him, neither family members nor lawyers were allowed to meet with Imran Khan’s three sisters.

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Detention

Noreen Niazi, Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan have been in detention since September 21 under an order by the Lahore deputy commissioner. They were detained under Section 3 of the Punjab Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance 1960 amid PTI’s preparations for a protest march on Islamabad.

According to the lawyer, the women are serving their second 30-day detention period, which was extended on October 7. The initial period was due to end on October 19 for Aleema Khan and on October 20 for Uzma and Noreen Niazi.

Umer also accused the prison administration of refusing to provide the sisters with medicines. In particular, he said that Uzma Khan, who has a heart condition, received medication only after a ruling by the Lahore High Court. A prison representative rejected these claims and said detainees are allowed to receive medicines and daily necessities.

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