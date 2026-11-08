Israel releases journalist Abu Shehade without charges — Jerusalem Post

Israel has released from custody Palestinian journalist, political analyst and Balad party activist Abed Abu Shehade. He was held for five days after being detained by Israel’s Shin Bet security service and police on suspicion of contact with a foreign agent. No charges were brought against Abu Shehade, an Israeli citizen, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Search and interrogation

The journalist was detained on Wednesday, when law enforcement officers also searched his home. His lawyers had previously stated that law enforcement was investigating the case solely because of a published interview with former Knesset member Azmi Bishara.

Adalah, a human rights organization involved in Abu Shehade’s defense, said that the interrogation concerned only the election interview with Bishara in Qatar. According to the organization, police raised no other suspicions during the questioning.

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Defense position and reaction in the United States

The journalist’s lawyers stressed that the interview about Israel’s election campaign and Palestinians was publicly available and constituted legitimate journalistic work. They also denied that Bishara could be considered a foreign agent and stated that the interview itself was not grounds for criminal suspicion.

Abu Shehade’s detention drew criticism. Three newly elected Jewish Democrats to the US Congress — Brad Lander, Daniel Biss and Scott Wiener — called on Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter in a letter to immediately release the journalist or, if charges were brought, provide evidence to his representatives and ensure an open trial with due process.

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