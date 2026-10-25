King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, is introducing a new distribution of domestic and international flights between terminals from October 25. Terminal 1 will handle domestic flights, while Terminal 2 has been designated for international flights operated by national airlines.

New procedure for passengers

The airport informed passengers about the change in a separate announcement on Saturday. As Anadolu Agency reports, the new procedure has been in effect since Sunday, October 25. Separate terminals were designated for domestic flights and international flights operated by national airlines.

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Passengers with confirmed bookings were advised to contact their airline before travelling to the airport. This is necessary to check flight details and booking status.

Attacks on airports

King Khalid International Airport is one of several airports in Saudi Arabia that have recently been targeted in attacks. The Houthis from Yemen claimed responsibility for these attacks. According to the agency, some of the attacks resulted in civilian casualties and disruptions to air traffic.

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