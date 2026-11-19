Actor Chris Pratt will star in a feature-film adaptation of Joseph Eckert’s science-fiction novel “The Traveler” for Paramount Pictures, Variety reports.

A story about a time traveler

At the center of “The Traveler” is a man who reluctantly becomes a time traveler and his son. The story tells of the bond between them, which even millennia cannot destroy. The novel’s description characterizes it as an adventure story about pain, hope and a future beyond imagination.

Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein will direct the film. The screenplay was written by Justin Rhodes, while Adam Rosenberg and Jules Daly will produce the project.

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Three-year deal with Paramount

The film will be part of Pratt’s new three-year first-look production deal with Paramount. The actor made the agreement through his company Indivisible Productions and may star in select projects under the arrangement.

The deal’s slate also includes “Miami Heat,” written by Brad Copeland. Pratt is set to star in and produce the film alongside Hutch Parker.

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