Shareholders of British low-cost carrier easyJet have approved Apollo’s proposed takeover of the airline, valued at £5.7 billion, or $7.6 billion. The deal is planned to be completed by the end of March 2027, subject to court and regulatory approvals, AeroTime reports.

Voting results

At the court-convened shareholder meeting, 97.07% of voting participants voted in favour of the takeover. At a separate general meeting, 96.67% of votes supported the resolution to implement the deal and amend easyJet’s articles of association.

Apollo’s cash offer values each easyJet share at £7.15. Shareholders were also given the option to exchange all their shares for unlisted shares in the new parent company. The carrier’s founder, Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou, and his family, who owned around 15.3% of easyJet shares at the time the deal was announced, chose this option.

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Conditions for the new owner

During the general meeting, easyJet suspended voting rights attached to 233.9 million shares held by non-EU investors. This was done to comply with European ownership and control rules. According to the airline, EU investors owned 35.07% of its shares at the time of the meeting.

Under the proposed ownership structure, Apollo funds will hold no more than 49.9% of the new parent company. Apollo has also committed to retaining easyJet’s headquarters in the United Kingdom and the airline’s operating certificates in the United Kingdom, Austria and Switzerland. Once the deal is completed, easyJet is expected to delist from the London Stock Exchange, where its shares have traded for more than 25 years.

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