Google has renamed its Spark AI agent to Tasks in Gemini and opened free access to the feature for users in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, Australia, and India. It allows users to assign Gemini tasks such as meal planning, calendar management, and searching email for recurring expenses they can opt out of.

As The Verge reports, Tasks runs on the new Gemini 4 Hydrogen artificial intelligence model. Previously, Spark, introduced in May, was available only to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers.

Tasks availability

To use the new mode, users need to open Gemini and switch the mode from Chat to Tasks on the home page.

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In the United States, the agent can also call companies to compare prices and check product availability. In addition, it can purchase goods through Google Pay and sign in to accounts supported by Google Password Manager. U.S. users can send tasks to Gemini by email at [email protected] or via text messages.

Confirmations for purchases

Google said that Gemini will perform tasks in a hardware-isolated virtual machine assigned to a specific account and inaccessible to other users. While a task is being carried out, the user can also add instructions for the agent.

For more sensitive actions, including purchasing goods, Gemini will pause the task and request permission before completing the transaction.

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