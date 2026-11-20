Shares of artificial intelligence laboratory Anthropic fell 6.38% in premarket trading on Friday as of 4:02 a.m. Eastern Time. This came the day after the company’s debut on Nasdaq.

Decline in AI company shares

CNBC linked the move to a continued sell-off in artificial intelligence-related stocks. Nvidia shares were down 1.36%, while AMD shares fell 3.31%.

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Anthropic’s first trading day

On its first day of trading on Thursday, Anthropic shares rose 17% and closed at $97.17 per share. CNBC calls Anthropic’s initial public offering the largest in history, noting that it exceeded the result of SpaceX’s debut in June.

CNBC’s quotes page listed a price of $90.90, while the previous session’s closing price was $97.17.

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