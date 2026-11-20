In the United States, implementing the Navy’s shipbuilding plan for fiscal year 2027 would require an average of about $53.8 billion annually. This is 41% more than the approximately $38.1 billion that the fleet received on average for shipbuilding each year over the past five years, Breaking Defense reports, citing an assessment by the US Congressional Budget Office.

What the Congressional Budget Office included

The assessment includes the costs of refueling ships’ nuclear power plants and procuring non-combat vessels, including used vessels for maritime transportation. These costs were not included in the Navy’s 2027 plan itself, although they are usually funded through shipbuilding appropriations. As a result, the Congressional Budget Office’s estimate exceeds the Navy’s estimate by an average of $4.6 billion per year.

The office noted that the cost of the plan is high not only compared with recent years but also by historical standards. Over the past decade, funding for ship construction has reached its highest levels since the defense buildup under the Ronald Reagan administration in the 1980s.

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Differences in estimates and the Senate proposal

The purchase of new ships alone under the plan, according to the Congressional Budget Office’s estimate, would cost $1.47 trillion in 2026 dollars over 30 years. The Navy estimates these costs at $1.23 trillion. The difference is explained by different assumptions regarding the design and capabilities of future ships, calculation methods, as well as accounting for rising labor and material costs.

The Navy’s plan and budget request provide $65.8 billion for shipbuilding in fiscal year 2027. Under the Trump administration’s Golden Fleet initiative, the fleet is planned to be expanded to 450 vessels, including combat, auxiliary and unmanned vessels, by 2031. At the same time, the Senate defense appropriations subcommittee proposed cutting the Navy’s request by about $18.5 billion and allocating $41.6 billion for shipbuilding.

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