Satellite images have captured an unidentified unmanned aerial vehicle at Pucheng Neifu Airfield in China’s Shaanxi province that externally resembles the American carrier-based Boeing MQ-25 Stingray refueling drone. The War Zone reports. The outlet received images from Vantor dated April 23, 2026; the aircraft had also previously been spotted in Apple Maps and Bing Maps imagery.

Similarities and differences

According to Vantor’s assessment, the Chinese drone has an approximate wingspan of 66 feet and a length of 49 feet. By comparison, the MQ-25 has a wingspan of about 75 feet and a length of 51 feet. The aircraft is smaller than its American counterpart and, according to The War Zone, belongs to a similar general category of designs.

At the same time, satellite imagery indicates several differences. The Chinese drone likely has a tapered nose section, while the front part of the MQ-25’s fuselage is flatter. The outlet also draws attention to an upper air intake with serrated edges. The aircraft’s tail assembly likely has a V-shaped configuration, but its exact characteristics cannot be determined from the images. The drone’s purpose and manufacturer have not yet been identified.

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Possible purpose

Andreas Rupprecht, an observer of China’s aerospace industry, suggested that China may be developing a carrier-based refueling drone also capable of conducting intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions. At the same time, The War Zone notes that the aircraft may be a multirole combat unmanned platform or a system intended for another purpose and may not necessarily be suitable for aircraft carrier operations.

Images of Pucheng also show aircraft that the outlet identifies as the CH-7 low-observable flying-wing drone and the Jiutian heavy jet-powered carrier drone. According to Rupprecht, various manufacturers have likely been testing unmanned systems there over the past one to two years. He also suggested that Pucheng may be a specialized drone testing center linked to the China Flight Test Establishment in Xi’an.

Rupprecht also drew attention to a small propeller-driven demonstrator presented by Shenyang Aircraft Corporation in 2025. Its overall layout resembled the MQ-25, but there is no confirmation that this model is connected to the drone in Pucheng.

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