In the Palestinian city of Jenin in the West Bank, Ahmed Yacoub, whom the Israeli military described as one of the most wanted individuals in the northern part of the territory, surrendered to security forces on Friday. The Jerusalem Post reported, citing the Israel Defense Forces.

Search operations

According to the Israeli military, Yacoub’s detention was preceded by a series of operations by the Menashe Brigade, conducted under the direction of the Shin Bet security service. The army said that previous attempts to detain him had been unsuccessful.

Israel Army Radio was the first to report Yacoub’s surrender and called him the most wanted man in the West Bank. According to the radio station, Israeli forces conducted dozens of operations to detain him, and during some of them detained members of his family and close acquaintances.

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Statements by the Israeli military

The Israeli military said that Yacoub headed a cell which, according to them, carried out an attack using an explosive device near the separation line in the Gilboa area on July 23, 2024. As a result, according to the army, two employees of Israel’s Ministry of Defense were injured.

The military also claims that for several years Yacoub had attempted to carry out attacks using firearms and explosives against Israeli civilians and security forces, and maintained contacts with various groups outside the West Bank. Israel Army Radio reported that he was a senior member of one of the groups operating in Jenin.

Several months ago, Palestinian officials said that Yacoub had been killed in an airstrike on Jenin. Israel Army Radio suggested that the reports of his death may have been intended to halt the search and allow him to remain in hiding.

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