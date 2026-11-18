US company Textron has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its industrial segment for $1.2 billion to an affiliate of Kingswood Capital Management. After the transaction is completed, the company plans to focus exclusively on its aerospace and defense businesses, AeroTime reports.

Closing of the deal is expected in 2027

The assets to be sold include Kautex and Textron Specialized Vehicles, as well as Pentatonic, E-Z-GO, PACE Technologies, TUG Technologies, Douglas Equipment, Premier, Safeaero, Ransomes, Jacobsen, and Cushman. The transaction is expected to be completed in the first half of 2027, subject to obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals.

In April 2026, Textron announced its intention to separate the industrial segment in order to focus on the core businesses of Textron Aviation, Bell, and Textron Systems.

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The company will be renamed New Textron

After the deal closes, the company will be called New Textron. It will include the Cessna and Beechcraft brands, Bell-branded military and commercial rotorcraft, as well as aerospace and defense products and services from Textron Systems.

Textron CEO Lisa Atherton said that the sale of Industrial would strengthen the company’s strategic focus on developing its core aerospace and defense businesses and returning capital to shareholders. According to the company, New Textron expects more than $12 billion in revenue in 2026 and has an order backlog of $19 billion.

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