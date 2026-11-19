US AI company Anthropic is going public and is counting on clients in European industry. At the same time, European industry doubts the benefits of high-performance artificial intelligence. This was reported by Der Spiegel.

Investor interest

The publication notes that Anthropic’s stock market debut has sparked considerable interest among investors. The company is betting on customers in Europe’s industrial sector.

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Industry doubts

According to Der Spiegel, European industry is questioning the benefits of ultra-powerful AI. The article focuses on the company’s risky bet on high-performance artificial intelligence technologies.

The article was published on November 19, 2026, in the 48th issue of Der Spiegel. It was prepared by Simon Book, Alexander Demling, Angela Gruber, Martin Hesse, Marcel Rosenbach and Kathrin Werner. The illustration accompanying the publication shows an Anthropic stand in San Francisco; the photograph was taken by Carlos Barria for Reuters.

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