Germany and Poland plan to prepare a roadmap for implementing the defense agreement concluded in the summer ahead of government consultations in January. This was stated by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius after talks in Warsaw, following a meeting with his Polish counterpart Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, Der Spiegel reports.

Cooperation between the military and defense industry

According to Pistorius, implementing the agreements should strengthen close interaction between the armed forces of the two countries and their shared responsibility for Europe. Kosiniak-Kamysz emphasized that Warsaw and Berlin primarily want to develop cooperation in the defense industry.

Joint initiatives by companies, he said, should reduce Europe’s dependence on other continents, secure supply chains and ensure sufficient weapons production volumes. The countries signed the defense agreement in June to counter the threat from Russia, the aggressor state.

Defense of NATO’s eastern flank

Pistorius also reported on ongoing military cooperation to protect NATO’s eastern flank. As part of the Grand Eagle exercises, Germany is deploying more than 2,000 servicemembers, around 50 tracked vehicles and 650 wheeled vehicles through Poland.

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Germany supports Poland in air defense with Patriot systems and Eurofighter fighter jets. Since the summer, engineering units from both countries have jointly been building defensive positions.

Statements on historical responsibility

Pistorius noted that the current close cooperation between Germany and Poland cannot be taken for granted given historical circumstances and the persistence of negative attitudes toward Germany among part of Polish society. During a visit to the memorial of the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau, he warned against the strengthening of extremist and nationalist currents in Europe.

The minister also plans to visit the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Warsaw, the site of the former Warsaw Ghetto and the Warsaw Uprising Monument.

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