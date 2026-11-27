In France, President Emmanuel Macron called meat from MERCOSUR countries, primarily Brazil, “doped,” and the Brazilian government rejected his remarks. The Brazilian side said that the French leader’s statements spread disinformation and contradict available technical and scientific data on animal protein production in the country.

Macron’s statement

Macron made the statement on Wednesday during a meeting with representatives of farmers’ unions at the Élysée Palace. He said he was proud of the fight against the MERCOSUR trade bloc and mentioned restrictions on imports of Brazilian meat products and poultry into the EU.

According to BBC News, the European Union’s restrictions came into force in September. The EU banned imports of Brazilian meat and poultry because of the use of antimicrobial drugs in animal husbandry.

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Brazil’s position

Brazilian authorities called the latest EU restrictions “clearly political in nature” and urged France to reconsider its position in light of scientific data. The government also said that the country has supplied animal protein to the EU for decades, exports meat to 177 markets, and has a strict sanitary control system, which, it said, was confirmed by a recent European audit.

Brazil also stated that it complies with strict environmental requirements. According to Brazil’s Ministry of Agriculture, Brazilian meat exports to the EU amounted to $1.84 billion in 2025. The Brazilian side emphasized the importance of partnership with France and mutual respect in bilateral relations.

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