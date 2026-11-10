The African National Congress (ANC) received 30.76% of the vote in local elections in the Republic of South Africa, held across the country this week, The Hindu reports. This is the party’s worst electoral result in its entire history.

ANC’s weakest result

Two years earlier, the ANC was forced to lead a coalition government for the first time since the end of apartheid. The party that led the struggle against apartheid came to power in the new South Africa under Nelson Mandela.

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The ANC dominated the country’s national politics for nearly three decades. However, according to the publication, the party loses supporters in every election.

Reasons for the loss of support

The Hindu notes that the ANC’s position has been weakened by corruption allegations, unemployment, and internal factional struggles. The publication describes the party’s current state as a rapid decline in its political influence.

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