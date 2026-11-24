In a clinical study conducted in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, the monoclonal antibody MAR001 reduced fasting triglyceride levels by 39–46% compared with placebo. The phase 2b trial involved 235 people with elevated triglyceride levels, ScienceAlert reports.

Results after 12 weeks

The randomized, double-blind study lasted 24 weeks and included 48 medical centers. Participants received a subcutaneous injection of either placebo or MAR001 at doses of 300, 450, or 900 mg once every four weeks.

After 12 weeks, all tested doses of the drug produced results. Remnant cholesterol levels fell by 37–41% compared with placebo. Nearly 52% of participants receiving the highest dose of MAR001 achieved normal triglyceride levels, while the figure in the placebo group was 3.4%.

The effect was largely maintained for 24 weeks. At the same time, the study did not assess long-term clinical outcomes, including the impact of treatment on cardiovascular risks.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Mechanism of action and further research

MAR001 acts against the ANGPTL4 protein, which rises particularly after periods of fasting and suppresses lipoprotein lipase, the main enzyme that breaks down triglycerides in the blood. People with certain variants of the gene encoding this protein had previously been found to have lower triglyceride levels, as well as lower risks of diabetes and coronary disease.

The greatest effect was observed among participants with the highest baseline triglyceride levels: in this subgroup, the level fell by up to 72% from baseline. Triglyceride levels of 500 mg/dL or higher are considered severe hypertriglyceridemia, which increases the risk of acute pancreatitis.

Cardiologist Michelle O'Donoghue of Mass General Brigham, who led the study, said the results indicate MAR001's potential to safely and effectively lower triglycerides. Cardiologist Renuka Jain, who was not involved in the trial, stressed the need for longer studies in more diverse patient groups to assess the durability of the effect and the clinical consequences of treatment. The results were published in The New England Journal of Medicine.

Read us on