In Nigeria’s Kwara State, the All Progressives Congress (APC) held a political march in Ilorin in support of President Bola Tinubu, state Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, and the party’s gubernatorial candidate Salihu Yakubu-Danladi. Premium Times Nigeria reports that the organizers described the event as a march involving 20,000 people.

March through the streets of Ilorin

According to the organizers, party supporters from the Ilorin West, Ilorin East, Ilorin South, Asa and Moro local government areas joined the event. The procession began at the roundabout near the Kwara State University Teaching Hospital and passed through the main streets of the state capital.

Participants wore APC-branded clothing and caps, sang and chanted slogans in support of the party. The event was organized by the governor’s special adviser on political affairs, Suleiman Sai Kai.

Statements by party representatives

Sai Kai said the march was intended to demonstrate support for the APC leadership and its candidates. According to him, participants also wanted to recognize Governor AbdulRazaq’s work, including in infrastructure and education development, as well as on issues concerning workers and pensioners.

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He described Yakubu-Danladi’s nomination as a course toward continuing the work of the current administration and expressed confidence that the future government would be able to build on its achievements. Sai Kai also said that Yakubu-Danladi had been involved in the results that, in his assessment, the AbdulRazaq administration had achieved since 2019.

The governor’s senior adviser, Saadu Salahu, called on voters to assess candidates based on their public service record. He expressed confidence that the administration’s programs and infrastructure projects would secure electoral support for the APC, and also said that the state government had promoted political tolerance.

APC Central Campaign Council Director AbdulRazaq Jidda called on voters to obtain permanent voter cards once the relevant process begins. Former APC aspirant for a seat in the state House of Assembly AbdulRashid Akogun called the party’s decision to allocate the governorship slot to the Kwara North region an important political step for that region.

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