Apple tests face unlock for iPhone Duo — The Verge

Apple is testing a face-unlock feature for the iPhone Duo that uses the smartphone's front-facing camera. It is available in the iOS 27.3 beta released on November 16, The Verge reports, citing MacRumors.

Unlocking via the front-facing camera

Currently, iPhone Duo owners can unlock the device only using Touch ID or a passcode. The test feature is intended to allow them to use their face for this without installing new hardware.

According to available information, the feature has several limitations. It works only for unlocking the lock screen, and facial recognition can be used only if the user has used Touch ID or entered a passcode within the previous 45 minutes.

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Limitations for payments

The facial-recognition feature cannot be used to confirm purchases through Apple Pay. Apple previously said that the public release of iOS 27.3 is scheduled for December. If the test feature is included in the final version of the update, it may become available then.

According to Bloomberg, Apple also plans to add Face ID to the second generation of iPhone Duo.

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