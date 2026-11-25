Former US Army major Nidal Hasan, sentenced to death for killing 13 people at the Fort Hood military base in Texas, has asked a federal court to halt the execution of his sentence. The execution is scheduled for next week at the same base where the 2009 attack took place, The Jerusalem Post reports.

Hearing on postponement

Hasan, who is being held at Fort Leavenworth military base in Kansas, filed a motion with a federal judge in Topeka. Judge Anthony Mattivi scheduled a hearing on a possible stay of execution for Wednesday morning.

Under US law, a person sentenced to death may file a habeas corpus petition for judicial review of the legality of their detention and sentence after being notified of the date and method of execution. Such a review could potentially delay the execution for months or years.

Hasan's arguments

Hasan, who represented himself at the court-martial, said he intends to appeal the sentence. He argues that the court's ban on using his chosen defense violated his constitutional right to due process.

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During the trial, Hasan planned to argue that the killings were justified as a defense of the Taliban movement in Afghanistan against the US military. The judge did not allow him to base his defense on that argument. In the new motion, Hasan also alleged violations of military rules in setting the execution date, including because of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's promise to broadcast it live.

US President Donald Trump approved Hasan's execution by firing squad in October, but later abandoned plans for a live broadcast after widespread public outrage. In 2013, a military court found Hasan guilty on 13 counts of premeditated murder. He was a military psychiatrist and remains paralyzed below the chest after shooting himself.

The US military has not carried out death sentences imposed by court-martial since 1961. If the execution is carried out, Hasan will become the first person executed by the US military by firing squad since 1945. The motion for a stay was filed by lawyers from the American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas; according to them, Hasan again plans to represent himself in the habeas corpus proceedings.

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