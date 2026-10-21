Leaders of three Arab parties in Israel said at a press conference in Haifa that the Joint List alliance would work to remove Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Knesset elections scheduled for October 27, 2026. They believe that higher turnout among Arab voters could prevent Netanyahu and his right-wing coalition from forming a new government, Anadolu Agency reports.

Three parties on a joint list

The conference was attended by Joint List leader Yousef Jabareen, who heads the Democratic Front for Peace and Equality, Hadash; Ahmad Tibi, head of the alliance’s parliamentary faction and leader of the Arab Movement for Renewal, Ta’al; and Sami Abu Shehadeh, leader of the National Democratic Assembly party, Balad. These three parties are part of the alliance.

Jabareen said the alliance was gaining support in polls and expected to win ten or more seats. According to him, the Joint List should protect Arab citizens from violence and crime and from house demolition policies, as well as support young people in social and economic matters. He also called for the protection of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, churches and monks in Jerusalem.

Conditions for supporting another government

Ahmad Tibi said the alliance sought to prevent Netanyahu from remaining head of the caretaker government and to help form an alternative administration. At the same time, he acknowledged that such a government would not meet the aspirations of Arab parties, but called it a choice between a bad and a worse option.

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Tibi also expressed readiness to cooperate with other political forces to repeal the Kaminitz Law, which facilitates the demolition of Arab homes. Among the conditions for supporting any government, Arab lawmakers named ending wars, opening a political horizon for the Palestinian people and ending discrimination against Palestinian citizens of Israel.

Balance of power in the Knesset

Arab citizens make up about 20% of Israel’s population, which exceeds 10 million people. According to the latest polls, the Joint List could win nine seats in the 120-seat Knesset, while the United Arab List led by Mansour Abbas could win five.

Polls also show a close contest between Netanyahu’s bloc and the Jewish opposition led by former Israeli army Chief of the General Staff Gadi Eisenkot. Neither bloc is winning the 61 seats needed for a majority. Cooperation between Jewish opposition and Arab parties could prevent Netanyahu from forming a government, but most opposition leaders reject such interaction, while Netanyahu and Eisenkot have so far ruled out an alliance with Arab parties.

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