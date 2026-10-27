The Assembly of Pakistan’s Balochistan province has withdrawn from consideration a resolution that called for the immediate abolition of the sardari system and a ban on using the titles “sardar” and “nawab” in written and spoken language. The decision was made by the speaker of the regional parliament, retired Captain Abdul Khaliq Achakzai, Dawn reports.

Reference to the 1976 law

The resolution was introduced by Jamaat-i-Islami lawmaker Hidayatur Rehman Baloch. However, the speaker said that an analysis of available legal and judicial materials showed that legislation abolishing the sardari system had been adopted and implemented back in 1976 and applies throughout the country.

Achakzai also noted that the Balochistan High Court had issued rulings on the sardari system that were upheld by the Federal Constitutional Court on March 6 this year. Given the current legal and judicial position, the speaker closed consideration of the resolution.

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Dispute in the session hall

Afterward, Hidayatur Rehman Baloch said that his initiative had been placed on the agenda. He announced his intention to amend it and resubmit it for consideration by the assembly.

A heated verbal dispute arose between him and opposition leader Mir Younus Aziz Zehri, with representatives of the parliamentary majority also joining in. Zehri stressed that the matter could not be discussed further because the speaker had already withdrawn the resolution from consideration.

Parliamentary Secretary Agha Umer Ahmedzai said that the sardari system has existed for thousands of years and cannot be declared wrong by one person. Another parliamentary secretary, Nawabzada Zareen Khan Magsi, called for the discussion not to continue and proposed submitting a new resolution. The speaker said that Baloch’s position should be heard, as he seeks enforcement of legislation abolishing the sardari system, but the sitting was adjourned until November 10 due to the lack of a quorum.

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