Punjab Assembly adopts Kashmir resolution — Dawn

The Assembly of Pakistan’s Punjab province unanimously adopted a resolution condemning what it described as India’s occupation of Kashmir. The document, introduced by Finance Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman, also designates October 27 as Black Kashmir Day, Dawn reports.

Insurance company for civil servants

During question hour, Rehman said that the provincial government had approved the establishment of the state-owned Punjab Life Insurance Company. Documentation for its official registration is currently being processed.

One million public-sector employees are expected to become the company’s first clients. According to the minister, they will be able to obtain insurance at lower rates than those offered by commercial insurers.

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Revenue and invitation to Kartarpur

The finance minister also reported that the Punjab Revenue Authority increased tax revenues by 38% in the 2025–2026 fiscal year. According to him, this brings the province closer to its target of collecting more than 1 trillion Pakistani rupees for public projects.

Minorities Minister Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora invited Indian Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and the speaker of the local assembly to visit Pakistan to take part in Sikh religious ceremonies. He also advocated simplifying access for Indian pilgrims through the Kartarpur Corridor.

The session, which began more than two hours late, was adjourned early after opposition lawmaker Hassan Malik drew attention to the lack of a quorum. This happened for the second consecutive day.

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