The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) has expanded its investigation into steering problems on the new Spirit of Tasmania ferries after the primary steering system failed on the Spirit IV during a passenger voyage. As ABC News Australia reports, as a precaution, the ferry was escorted by a tugboat to Geelong, Australia.

Switch to the backup system

TT-Line chief executive Chris Carbone told a public accounts committee hearing that the new vessels are fitted with two independent steering systems from different manufacturers. According to him, after the primary system failed, the crew switched to the backup system, and a tugboat was called because there was no further backup.

TT-Line chairman Ken Kanowski apologised to passengers for the four-hour delay, stressing that safety was the priority. He said that all backup systems and procedures worked, the captain controlled the vessel throughout, and passengers and crew were safe. Spirit IV resumed service overnight.

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Investigation to cover two vessels

The ATSB was already investigating an incident involving Spirit V on 24 October during a trial voyage. At the time, autopilot problems briefly took the vessel outside the marked shipping channel near Geelong.

The regulator will examine voyage data recorder information from both vessels for the relevant voyages, inspect equipment, interview crew members and other people involved, and analyse documents and records. Carbone noted that it is currently unknown whether the incidents involving Spirit IV and Spirit V have a common root cause; TT-Line has also appointed an independent investigator.

Separately, the ATSB is examining an incident involving Spirit I on 15 October, when its captain was forced to abort entry into Port Phillip Bay because of a position-determination error on the electronic navigational chart display.

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