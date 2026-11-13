Romania’s far-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) party plans to hold a forum in Bucharest this weekend involving extremist parties from various European countries. According to Romania Insider, the party has also called on its supporters to come to the Romanian capital on Saturday, November 14, for a rally in support of Călin Georgescu.

Forum in Bucharest

The publication describes AUR as a far-right party and the participants in the planned forum as representatives of extremist political forces. The forum and rally are scheduled for the same weekend in the Romanian capital.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Rally in support of Georgescu

The rally is dedicated to supporting Georgescu, whom Romania Insider describes as a pro-Russian politician. The publication reports that he is currently in custody in connection with fraud.

The AUR protest will take place on the day of a football match between the national teams of Romania and Poland. Approximately 3,000 Polish fans are expected to arrive in Bucharest for the game.

Read us on