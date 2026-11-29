In Sydney, Ahmed Al-Ahmed received Australia’s highest civilian award for bravery — the Cross of Valour — for his actions during the mass shooting at Bondi Beach. This was reported by the Jerusalem Post, citing Australia’s Governor-General Sam Mostyn.

Disarmed the attacker

According to the publication, during the attack, two men opened fire on participants in a Jewish celebration at the famous beach. Fifteen people were killed. Authorities described the attack as antisemitic and said it was motivated by Islamic State ideology.

Al-Ahmed was hiding behind parked cars before running up behind one of the shooters, snatching his rifle and knocking him to the ground. He sustained several gunshot wounds in the process. Authorities assessed that his actions saved several lives.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The sixth such award

The award announcement stated that Al-Ahmed demonstrated exceptional courage in a situation of extreme danger by disarming an armed attacker. The Cross of Valour became the sixth such distinction awarded for civilian bravery in Australia.

In total, four bravery awards were announced in connection with the attack. Following the shooting, the country also adopted new measures, including a nationwide gun buyback, stricter checks for obtaining licences and efforts to combat hate crimes.

Read us on