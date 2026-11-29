Iran allegedly used SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet to support military operations against US forces in the Middle East at the beginning of the war. The Jerusalem Post reported this, citing The Washington Post and four people familiar with the operations.

According to The Washington Post, the use of the service was discovered in early March, after the US and Israel began striking Iran and Tehran responded with attacks on US bases in the region.

Mention in a classified report

One of the newspaper’s sources said that a classified update on the war, delivered to US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in the summer, briefly mentioned Iran’s use of Starlink for command and control, as well as for overseeing strike drone operations.

Pentagon spokesperson Kingsley Wilson said the department was unaware of a US Central Command report to the secretary’s office on this matter. She also declined to comment on whether Iran used Starlink.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Attack in Kuwait and SpaceX checks

On March 1, six US service members were killed when an Iranian drone struck a military facility at Shuaiba Port in Kuwait. The Washington Post did not establish whether Starlink was used during that attack, and the Pentagon has not released the findings of its investigation.

The Washington Post also reported that Elon Musk was angered after learning that the US military had used the Starshield satellite service for drone operations under a subscription intended for ground use. According to one of the newspaper’s sources, at least two company executives were fired by the end of that week. SpaceX subsequently tightened checks on customers purchasing services through intermediaries.

At the same time, a complete shutdown of Starlink in Iran could deprive civilians and dissidents who use the service during internet restrictions imposed by the authorities of access to communications.

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