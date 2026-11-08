Australia’s rugby league team thrashed Samoa 44-12 in Sydney, Australia, to reach the men’s World Cup final. According to BBC Sport, the Australians will face New Zealand in Brisbane next Sunday in the decisive match. The final is scheduled to kick off at 08:35 GMT.

Walsh’s hat-trick

Australia scored eight tries, with Reece Walsh claiming three of them. Tom Dearden, Jacob Preston, Tom Trbojevic, Bradman Best and Bostock also scored tries. Munster converted six kicks. It was Walsh’s first hat-trick in international matches.

Samoa opened the scoring as early as the third minute, when Stephen Crichton kicked a penalty. Dearden soon put Australia ahead, and by half-time the team held a 26-2 lead. In the second half, Crichton and Isaac Tago scored a try each for Samoa, but Walsh responded quickly after both of the opponents’ scoring plays.

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Tension and discipline

Before the match, Samoa’s ceremonial Siva Tau dance escalated into a tense confrontation between the players of the two teams. During the game, the Samoans expressed dissatisfaction with several decisions by referee Adam Gee. In particular, after a video review, the officials concluded that Francis Manuleleua had made an error, meaning the try was not awarded.

Shortly before half-time, Spencer Leniu was sent off for arguing with the referee. Samoa’s mistakes and disciplinary breaches helped Australia secure a convincing victory. The Australians reached their 16th consecutive men’s Rugby League World Cup final and have won the previous three world titles.

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